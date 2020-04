Thousands remain without power in our area as energy company crews try to recover from last night’s severe weather.

Duke Energy was reporting more than 3,700 customers out in the Columbus area as of 8 a.m., with more than 300 in southern Bartholomew County. Bloomingon also had more than 5,000 customers out.

Bartholomew County REMC was reporting 72 customers without power as of 8 a.m., mostly in eastern Bartholomew County.