Thousands without power in wake of overnight storms

Last night's bad weather is causing power outages across the state of Indiana this morning.

Duke Energy is reporting more than 1,300 customers without power in our area, with more than 800 near Westport, 360 near Flat Rock and Hope, and 210 near North Vernon. Duke is reporting that most of those outages are still being investigated and do not yet have a repair time estimate. Duke Outage Map

Bartholomew County REMC is reporting 174 customers without power, with most of those in Harrison Township. The utility estimates that power will be restored to most of those customers any time now. Bartholomew County REMC Outage Map

Jackson County REMC is reporting about 110 customers without power, most in the North Vernon area. Jackson County REMC Outage Map