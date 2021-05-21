Thousands of trees being planted at Columbus railroad overpass

A project is underway to plant more than 5,000 trees around the railroad overpass into downtown Columbus.

Mayor Jim Lienhoop explains that mitigation rules by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, require replacing trees when you disturb an area, such as the trees that were moved to make way for the overpass.

The mayor said only a small portion of the trees will even be visible to the driving public, as most will be off of the roadway in the wetlands area closer to the river.