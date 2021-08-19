Third Street lanes closing today for water main repair

Columbus City Utilities will be repairing a water main leak at 3rd and Pearl Streets today.

The center and far right lanes of 3rd Street will be closed from Chestnut Street to Lafayette Avenue during the work. Only the far left lane will be open to traffic. After the repair is complete, the center lane will remain closed thru Friday afternoon so that crews can repair the pavement.

You should find an alternate route is possible. City officials say that if you must travel in this area, you should use extreme caution and obey the message boards.