Third House talks with local legislators return Monday

You will have another chance to talk virtually with your local legislators next week.

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding the second Third House session of the year Monday morning from 8 to 9 a.m. on Zoom.

Chamber president Cindy Frey explains:

Frey said that the switch to virtual has meant more people can participate.

In some ways, the virtual version of Third House is better than the in-person version of previous years, Frey said.

You can get more information at columbusareachamber.com.