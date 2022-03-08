The Commons playground reopens this morning after remodel

The Commons playground will be reopening today at 10 a.m.

The James A. Henderson playground was first closed due to COVID-19, then for remodeling. The remodeling faced delays due to supply and staffing challenges.

The city worked with Playtime LLC to revamp the playground. The equipment and flooring now uses anti-microbial technology to make it easier to clean. New play elements create sensory experiences for children and encourage children to play together. There is also better separation between the toddler area and the areas for older children.

The playground will be open Monday through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.