Thanksgiving food distribution today at Columbus North pantry
The Bull Dog Pantry at Columbus North High School is distributing prepared Thanksgiving dinners to families in need today. The bagged and ready-to-cook dinners will be distributed from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. You must wear a mask and show an ID to pick up a dinner.
You must register online to reserve a dinner and they are limited to one per family. Any unclaimed bags will be distributed to families on the waiting list.
You can make a reservation at bulldogpantry.com/thankgivingdinnerboxes