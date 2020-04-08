Thank You signs to benefit YES Cinema and Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center

Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center and YES Cinema are selling yard signs to show your support local health care workers and to provide financial support to the shuttered theater and its workers.

The loss of revenue including ticket and concession sales, on-screen advertising and special events is putting the downtown Columbus theater in a precarious position, according to supporters. 18 part-time workers are also without incomes during the mandated closure.

The yard signs are $15 and feature a big heart with Thank You and #columbuscares to show support for health care workers. Proceeds will support the theater and its employees. You can order the signs to be delivered to your home at www.lcnfc.org/columbuscares/