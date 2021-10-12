Teens accused of vandalizing vehicles with paint, keys

Columbus police arrested two teens after a vandalism spree of vehicles at an apartment complex.

According to Columbus police reports, officers were called to the Parkview Townhomes at shortly after midnight Saturday after witnesses saw juveniles acting suspiciously in the parking lot. Police found the two shortly afterwards on Marr Road.

And police found several vehicles had been spray-painted and keyed.

The two teens, ages 14 and 15, were taken to the Bartholomew County Juvenile Detention Center on preliminary charges of criminal mischief.