Teens accused of robbing Columbus gas station

Four teens are being accused of armed robbery after a Columbus gas station was hit early Friday morning.

Columbus police say that two suspects with their faces covered entered the Marathon Gas Station on North National Road at about 12:07 a.m. Friday morning when one pulled a knife on the cashier. While holding the cashier at knifepoint, the second suspect then stole tobacco and vaping products.

Police were alerted to teens in the backyard of a home in the 3000 block of 16th Street shortly afterwards. One of the teens tried to run away, but was soon captured. Two others were found hiding in a shed in the backyard, along with evidence linked to the gas station. A fourth suspected was arrested later in the day on Friday.

Three 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old are facing preliminary charges of armed robbery, with one 15-year-old also being charged with resisting law enforcement and false informing.