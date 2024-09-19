Teenager arrested in threats against Crothersville school, students

A Jackson County high school student has been arrested, accused of threats that closed Crothersville Junior/Senior High School yesterday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police, school officials notified Crothersville police at about 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning that a student was threatening to cause harm to other students and to the high school. An officer came to the school and immediately detained the suspect, 18 year old James S. Collman.

Due to the nature of the threats, Crothersville officers requested help from other law enforcement agencies to evacuate the school building. Officers from the State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Excise Police, and Brownstown Police Departments quickly worked together with Crothersville School employees to evacuate the building and to get the students to a safe location.

School administrators decided to cancel school for the day and extra police stayed on scene until the students were safely at home.

Authorities then worked to clear the school of any threats. Along with assistance from the Columbus Police Bomb Squad and a New Albany canine team a sweep was made and no weapons or explosive devices were located. Authorities determined it would be safe for students and staff to return to the school.

Collman was arrested a on a preliminary felony charge of Intimidation and he will be held at the Jackson County Jail until an initial hearing at Jackson Circuit Court. Additional charges are possible.