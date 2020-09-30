Teen suspect arrested in Waynesville murder

A 19-year-old man is in custody in the beating and strangulation death of a woman found dead in Waynesville Monday.

Sheriff Matt Myers said Tuesday night that 19-year-old old Bobby N. Truitt II was taken into custody Tuesday evening in Indianapolis by deputies, Columbus Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He is being hold on a 48-hour hold on preliminary charges of murder, rape, and auto theft.

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting told The Republic newspaper that the victim, 64-year-old Sharon K. Lovins died from blunt force trauma to the head and asphyxia by strangulation. He said the manner of death is a homicide.

Deputies were called to the scene of the reported death in the 2700 block of South East Street in Waynesville at about 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. After finding Lovins dead, deputies secured the scene and called in the city-county-state joint death investigation team.

The victims vehicle was missing from the scene and was recovered in Indianapolis Monday.