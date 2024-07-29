Teen dies in early Sunday morning Bartholomew County crash

A teenager died after a crash in Bartholomew County early Sunday morning.

According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, 17-year-old Thomas Miguel Delacruz of Columbus was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Tinkey Bridge.

Columbus police were called to a reported vehicle fire on County Road 400N just east of U.S. 31 at about 1:19 a.m. Sunday. That’s when they discovered the crashed vehicle and the boy’s body.

The coroner says that the teen died from massive traumatic injuries suffered in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.