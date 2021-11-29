Teen arrested after shots fired near North Vernon home

A Commiskey teen is facing charges after a shooting incident last week in North Vernon.

According to North Vernon Police, officers were called to a home near Noon Drive and Brownstown Road at just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 21st on reports of shots fired. Witnesses said that multiple shots had been fired in the driveway of a home and two vehicles left the scene. Both of the vehicles were stopped and the occupants detained.

Police gathered information at the scene including shell casings and interviewed those involved. Police identified 18-year-old Hunter Spicer as the person who allegedly fired between one and three shots. He was interviewed by police at the police station and then arrested on a preliminary felony charge of criminal recklessness with a firearm.

Police say that this incident was isolated to the residence and did not find any threat to the nearby area.

