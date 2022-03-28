Taylorsville woman dies in morning house fire

A Taylorsville woman died this morning in a fire on Charles Street.

According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, 77-year-old Joyce Rodgers died in the fire which was reported at about 3:40 a.m.

Coroner Clayton Nolting said that Rodgers lived alone in the ranch-style home. Family members were on scene, he said.

The case remains under investigation.

The coroner’s office is being assisted by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the county fire inspector and the Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office.