Taylorsville teacher honored with Folger Outstanding Teacher award

The Bartholomew Consolidated School Board celebrated the winner of this year’s Edna V. Folger Outstanding Teacher award at the board meeting last night — first grade teacher Jennifer Ryshavy of Taylorsville Elementary School.

Marsha VanNahmen, assistant director at the Center for Teaching and Learning at IUPUC, explains this year’s choice for the award:

Each year since 1983, an educator at a public, private or parochial school in Bartholomew County has received the award, meant to raise awareness about the influence teachers have on their students and to recognize the image of teachers as important community role models.

The award is sponsored by the IUPUC Center for Teaching and Learning, the Community Education Coalition and SIHO.