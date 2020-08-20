Taylor Road work in Columbus to begin Monday

Taylor Road in Columbus will be shutting down to through traffic on Monday for a road improvement project expected to last into early next year.

The city engineer’s office says that crews will be starting on the first phase of the project, from 31st Street to Rocky Ford Road. The road will become 11 feet wide lanes in each direction, with an eight-foot wide concrete side path on the west side and a five-foot concrete sidewalk on the other side. There will be new curb and gutter, pavement markings and signage.

And there will be two mini roundabouts created — at 31st Street and Taylor Road and at Fairlawn Drive and Taylor.

The second phase, from 25th to 31st streets will begin next year.

The goal is to make the road safer for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

You can find more information here.