Taylor Road to close for 6+ months for improvements

Major renovations are getting ready to start up again on Taylor Road in Columbus.

The Columbus city engineer’s office say that Taylor Road will be closed on or after April 21st from 25th Street to 31st Street. The road should reopen by the end of October.

The improvement project is expanding the road to 11 feet in each direction. There will be an 8 foot concrete side path on the west side and a 5-foot concrete sidewalk on the east side. There will also be new curbs and gutters and mini roundabouts.

The previous phase, from 31st Street to Rocky Ford Road, began last fall and ran through this month.

The engineer’s office says the improvements will make the road significantly safer for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.