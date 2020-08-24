Taylor Road project set to launch today

Taylor Road in Columbus will be shutting down to through traffic today for a road improvement project expected to last into early next year.

The first phase of the project, from 31st Street to Rocky Ford Road, is expected to take about six months. The road will narrow to a single 11-foot-wide lanes in each direction, with an eight-foot wide concrete side path on the west side and a five-foot concrete sidewalk on the other side.

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop explains that the purpose is to slow traffic in the residential neighborhood.

The second phase, from 25th to 31st street, will begin late next summer.