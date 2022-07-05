Taylor Road closing today for improvements

Columbus officials say that Taylor Road will be closing today while contractors work on an improvement project.

The work will be between 25th Street and Rocky Ford Road. The road will be closed to thru traffic and only available for resident and emergency vehicle access.

Also starting today, the roundabout on 31st Street will close for at least 10 days. The Fairlawn Drive roundabout will remain open during the work, but after the 31st street improvements are finished, that roundabout will close.