Task Force One moves to new Kentucky location in search for victims

Indiana’s elite search and rescue team, Task Force One, is moving to a new location in Kentucky to search for victims of Friday night’s tornadoes.

A Columbus firefighter is among those deployed to Kentucky. The Columbus Fire Department announced that Firefighter Marcus Gruner is with the group.

On Monday, they were at the candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky. Right after the storm hit, there were fears that nearly 100 people were killed in the factory. But Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said yesterday that all of the victims have now been accounted for. He said there were eight fatalities at the plant.

Beshear says there are over 100 people across the state still unaccounted for in the aftermath of the severe storms.

Indiana’s Task Force One has now been reassigned to Dawson Springs, Kentucky — another town that took a direct hit from tornadoes Friday night — to continue to help with searches and cleanup.

Photo: Columbus Firefighter Marcus Gruner. Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.