Task Force offers fall break travel tips for COVID-19

With fall break starting for local schools next week, the Bartholomew County COVID-19 task force is offering some tips on staying safe during the time away from school.

If you are leaving town, the task force warns that travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. You should find out if COVID-19 spread is severe in any of the places you are going. Traveling to visit family could be dangerous if you or your loved ones are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

Even going camping could pose risks, especially if you will be coming in close contact with others in public facilities like campground restrooms or picnic areas. If you are planning to be in remote areas, without easy access to medical care you could find yourself in danger if you are infected with COVID-19. And you should check with local, state or even federal agencies to make sure that a park you are planning to visit, will even be open.

Safety measures you are already taking will be helpful on vacation, such as wearing a mask, sanitizing your hands frequently and maintaining social distancing.

You can get more information online at covid19communitytaskforce.org.