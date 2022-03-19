Tannehill Road bridge closing April 1st over Interstate 65

The Tannehill Road bridge over Interstate 65 in northern Bartholomew County is set to close for about six months, starting on Friday, April 1st.

INDOT says that Milestone Contractors will be the crews working on the $2 million project to replace the superstructure on the bridge.

You will see lanes closed on the Interstate Wednesday and Thursday nights as crews set up barrier walls, closing the shoulders of the highway under the bridge. That work will be between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Starting April 2nd and continuing April 10th, there will be rolling slow-downs on the Interstate from 9 p.m. on Saturdays to 11 a.m. on Sundays while the bridge is demolished.

Tannehill Road is expected to reopen by the end of October. During the construction, traffic will be detoured to County Road 280W, County Road 700W, Heflin Park Road and U.S. 31.

INDOT asks you to use extra caution, to drive without distractions, and to be alert for workers when you are driving through construction zones. The schedule is dependent on the weather.