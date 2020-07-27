Synthetic drugs found during traffic stop

Bartholomew County deputies say that a passenger appeared to overdose during a traffic stop Friday evening.

Deputies stopped a vehicle in the 2300 block of West Jonathan Moore Pike at about 6:50 p.m. Friday evening. The driver, 25-year-old Dustin Sharp of Columbus had a suspended license, according to police reports. A passenger, 29-year-old Natasha Greathouse of Columbus, appeared to be trying to conceal a plastic bag containing the synthetic drug spice during the stop. She also told police that she had a concealed smoking pipe she was carrying.

Greathouse then began to show signs of an overdose. She was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital by ambulance. She is now facing preliminary charges of possession of a synthetic drug and of paraphernalia. Sharp was cited for driving while suspended.