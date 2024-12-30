SWAT team standoff leads to arrest of Columbus man

A Columbus man was arrested on domestic violence related charges after a standoff with the SWAT team last week.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Columbus Regional Hospital at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday evening after a domestic battery victim arrived there with injuries to her head, arms and neck.

A suspect was identified as 42-year-old Derick Harris and deputies went to his home in the 2900 block of South Lake Drive to talk with him. He briefly spoke with deputies through the door, however he refused to leave the home or allow deputies to enter. He then cut off communications and disappeared into the home. Although deputies could see him walking inside the home, he wouldn’t respond. Deputies had also received information that there were several firearms inside the home.

After blockading off the area, the Columbus SWAT team was called in. After a search warrant was issued, drones located Harris inside the home and the team entered the home and took him into custody.

He is facing preliminary charges of domestic battery with serious bodily injury, strangulation and resisting law enforcement.