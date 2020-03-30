SWAT team arrests Hope man after Sunday standoff

A domestic dispute in Hope Sunday afternoon turned into an hours-long standoff with police.

Hope police are reporting that they were called to a home on Walnut Street at about 3:30 on Sunday afternoon after reports of a fight or domestic dispute. A woman said she had been battered by 32 year old Gregory Carter Jr. Police discovered that Carter was wanted on four outstanding warrants.

But Carter retreated back into the home and locked police out. After he could not be persuaded by police to come outside, the Bartholomew County SWAT team was called in.

Tear gas was used to get Carter out of the house and he surrendered almost four hours after the incident started. He was taken first to Columbus Regional Hospital to be checked out and then to jail on preliminary charges ofbattery in the presence of a minor, resisting law enforcement and residential entry, as well as the outstanding warrants.