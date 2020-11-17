Suspects arrested after police chase through two counties

Two people were arrested after a multi-county police chase starting Saturday afternoon in Columbus.

Officers noticed a car, that had been reported stolen, in an alley near South Hinman Street at about 2:35 p.m. Saturday afternoon. But when police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away, eventually crossing into Decatur County on State Road 7.

A passenger jumped out and the driver soon lost control and crashed into a street sign near Decatur County Roads 800W and 1200S. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Joseph D. Vincent of Columbus, got out of the vehicle and laid on the ground. Marijuana was recovered near Vincent and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.

The passenger, 24-year-old Macy D. Bramble of Columbus was found walking on a nearby road, where she was discovered to be carrying an allegedly stolen laptop.

Vincent is facing charges of Auto Theft, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana with a Prior Conviction. Bramble is being accused of Possession of Stolen Property.