Suspect facing drug charges after panic attack

Columbus police say that a suspect is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop and a reported panic attack.

Police had received a report of narcotics activity and stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Carrie Lane at about 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver, 42-year-old Angelito C. Mercado of Columbus had a suspended license and was taken into custody, but Mercado said he was having a panic attack. An ambulance was called to the scene.

A police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics inside Mercado’s vehicle and a search revealed about 10 grams of marijuana and cash.

During the ambulance ride to the hospital, police noticed Mercado kept trying to reach into his pants. A search of his clothing uncovered methamphetamine and cocaine.

He is facing preliminary charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.