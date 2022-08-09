Suspect arrested after shots fired in bar parking lot

website maker

A Columbus man is being accused of firing shots outside a bar after being thrown out Saturday night.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the bar in the 3800 block of 25th Street at about 11:10 p.m. Saturday night after a report of a shots being fired in the parking lot.

Witnesses said that 27-year-old Chase McNealy had been kicked out of the bar and fired several shots in the parking lot. Police soon found McNealy running away while carrying a handgun. He was captured in the backyard of a residence near 22nd Street and Beam Road.

His weapon was recovered and casings were found in the parking lot of the bar.

McNealy is facing preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm, resisting law enforcement with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a firearm, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.