Suspect accused of trying to eat bag of narcotics

Two people were arrested after a scuffle with Jennings County deputies Monday.

According to Jennings County Sheriff’s Department reports, deputies pulled over a vehicle because they recognized the driver had a suspended driver’s license. That was at about 2:20 a.m. in the afternoon on Park Avenue near South State Street.

But a passenger jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to eat a plastic baggie, suspected to be filled with narcotics. After refusing orders to stop, deputies used a Taser to subdue them man, identified as 38-year-old Andrew R. Golden of Versailles. Deputies were able to remove the baggie from his mouth and after a struggle he was put into handcuffs.

In the meantime, the driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Josie E. Robbins of North Vernon, got out of the vehicle and began to attempt to conceal more narcotics, police say. Robbins was also detained and the drugs were recovered.

Golden was taken to a medical provider to be checked out before being taken to jail on preliminary charges of Possession of Meth, marijuana and syringes, obstruction of justice and resisting law enforcement. Golden was also wanted on a Jennings County probation revocation warrant.

Robbins is facing charges of possession of meth, marijuana and syringes.