Suspect accused of molesting 13-year-old girl

Seymour police have arrested a 20-year-old man on charges of molesting a 13-year-old girl after a six-week long investigation.

According to police reports, the investigation began on April 14th, when police received information about 20-year-old Tyler J. Fisher, of Seymour, allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with the girl.

After interviews were conducted, a Jackson Circuit Court Warrant for child molesting was issued for Fisher. On Tuesday, Seymour officers were called to the 600 block of Centennial Street in Seymour and found Fisher hiding in a bedroom.

He was taken into custody on a charge of child molesting and police say that in an interview he confessed to the crime.