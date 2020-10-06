Sunday Alzheimer’s event raises more than $53k for cause

The Columbus Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised more than $53,000 dollars on Sunday, according to organizers.

More than 200 people took part in the event, with the walking being done individually or in small groups on community tracks and trails due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Together they raised $53,686.

Natalie Sutton, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter said the result shows how invested Columbus residents are in the mission, and said that the association is grateful to each and every one of them.

The money raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s funds local education programs and caregiver support groups, as well as the 24/7 Helpline.

You can still make a donation by going online to act.ALZ.org/ Columbus.