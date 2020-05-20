Summer Reading Program to Start Soon

Law enforcement officers from the Columbus Police Department and Bartholomew County Sheriffs Office have teamed up with the (Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative) and Viewpoint Books to assist with a summer reading program. Starting on Wednesday, May 20th, students and their families who have received books from JDAI will be able to get online and read along with law enforcement officers who were video recorded reading select chapters from the books. A link to the videos will be shared every Wednesday morning on CPD and BCSO social media pages. So far, JDAI and Viewpoint Books have distributed over 70 sets of books from the Trouble at Table 5 book series to families in the community.