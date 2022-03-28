Stuffed animals sought for emergency situations

A Columbus North High School student is looking for new or gently used stuffed animals that Bartholomew County deputies can hand out to children during critical incidents.

North Senior Cole Hopkins is being mentored by Sgt. Andrew Whipker in the senior project. You will see collection bins at businesses around the community and in the lobby of the Bartholomew County Jail.

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cole and Whipker will be stationed in the north lot of the sheriff’s department, weather permitting to accept drive-thru donations for the project.