Students chosen for IUPUC African-American scholarships

Two students have been chosen for IUPUC’s African American Fund Scholarships, and both will be players on the school’s inaugural baseball team.

IUPUC announced yesterday that Quincy Collins from Pike High School in Indianapolis and Tristian Wirth from South Knox High School in Vincennes will be receiving the scholarships. Collins plans to study Mechanical Engineering, and Wirth plans to study Biology.

Collins and Wirth are both student-athletes and members of IUPUC’s inaugural baseball team, which begins NAIA play starting in February.

The African American Fund scholarships provide $1,000 to newly enrolled students each year and are renewable for four year for a total of $4,000. The students will also be mentored by local community leaders.

IUPUC Associate Professor of Management, Kevin Jones says the mentorship is meant to not only provide for success in school but also to provide community connections to help teh students after they graduate.

The African American Fund of Bartholomew County was established in 2013 by The Heritage Fund, Community Foundation of Bartholomew County to help educate and inspire African Americans here.

Photo: From left, Tristian Wirth and Quincy Collins. Photo courtesy of IUPUC