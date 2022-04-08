Student projects to be exhibited Tuesday at IUPUC

Student research projects will be highlighted next week at IUPUC.

The Office of Student Research at IUPUC provides up to a $1,000 grant to student and faculty teams to perform their research and present the results. Students submitted project proposals, passed a vetting process and then completed their research projects under the guidance of a faculty member.

This year’s Student Research Exhibition features the work of 16 students and eight faculty members in 10 research projects.

The 12th annual Student Research Exhibition will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the student commons at the Columbus Learning Center on Central Avenue.

The event is free and you are invited to attend.