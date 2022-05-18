Street repaving program underway in Columbus

The city of Columbus street overlay program is underway.

According to the city engineer’s office, crews from Dave O’Mara Contractors will be working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays on the project. No on street parking is allowed while the work is going on in the neighborhood and any cars left on the street will be towed.

The work is a three step-process with patching, then milling and finally resurfacing.

The work is starting in McCullough’s Run with patching continuing today, milling starting on Thursday and resurfacing starting on Friday.

Work in Prairie Streams is scheduled to begin with patching on Thursday, milling on May 24th and surface work on May 25th.

Windsor Place and Oakbrook at Tipton Lakes are also scheduled in this first phase of the work.

You can get a complete list of affected streets on the city website at www.columbus.in.gov/engineering.