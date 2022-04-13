Storm risks dips for most of Indiana; Weather radio operating again

The National Weather Service says there is a better storm outlook for our area this evening. The danger of severe thunderstorms in most of Indiana have been reduced to a slight risk, while far southwestern Indiana remains under an enhanced risk.

A slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. But they will be short-lived or not widespread. However isolated intense storms are still possible.

You can expect the next wave to pass through the area between 4 and 10 this afternoon and evening.

Locally heavy rain is possible with any thunderstorm according to the agency. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are all possible. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are likely tonight and into Thursday.

The National Weather Service is also reporting that its NOAA All Hazards Weather radio station in Seymour is working again. The station was down earlier today because of a transmitter outage. The station in Seymour that covers Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Shelby and Johnson counties.

Two other southern Indiana weather radio stations are also back online.