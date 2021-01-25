Stopped vehicle leads to arrest of driver

Bartholomew County deputies say that a driver fled from law enforcement after being found stopped in the middle of the road last week.

The incident happened at about 10:17 p.m. in the evening Thursday when a deputy found the stopped vehicle in the 6000 block of East County Road 600N. When the deputy turned on his emergency lights, the driver began moving again and then took off when the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over.

Eventually the driver stopped near East County Road 600N and Marr Road. The driver, 50-year-oldof Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement. He has since been released from the jail.