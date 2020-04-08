Stolen vehicle located by troopers after stolen phone tracked

Indiana State Police arrested a Hendricks County man Tuesday on Interstate 65 in Jackson County in a stolen car after a stolen cell phone gave up his location.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with the Versailles post says that officers were notified of the stolen vehicle on the interstate and were able to track it to the Seymour area by the location of the stolen phone.

Troopers and Crothersville police stopped the vehicle on the interstate near that town. 35-year-old Joshua R. Smith of Clayton was arrested without incident and taken to the Jackson County Jail on preliminary charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Theft, and Violation of the emergency Stay at Home Order.