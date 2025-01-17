Stolen vehicle at Columbus gas station leads to arrest

An Austin man is under arrest, accused of stealing a car at a Columbus gas station.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to a gas station in the 4000 block of 25th Street at about 9:25 a.m. Wednesday morning after the owner of an SUV reported that his vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot. The driver said that he had left the vehicle running when he went into the store and there was a handgun inside. That’s when he saw a man jump into the SUV and take off. The owner tried to stop the theft and the driver crashed into a pillar before leaving the scene.

Police found the vehicle in the 3200 block of Flintwood Drive a short time later, and found a man matching the suspect’s description walking in the area. The firearm was also recovered from the stolen vehicle.

27-year-old Brandon McIntosh was taken into custody.

Police also found another car on Lincoln Village Drive that had been reported stolen from the 2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after the driver left it running to warm up. Video from that incident also appeared to show McIntosh had been involved.

McIntosh is being held on preliminary charges of theft of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.