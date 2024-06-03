Stolen tractor, luxury car leads to Bartholomew County arrest

A McCordsville man is facing charges in Bartholomew County after allegedly stealing a tractor and a luxury car Friday.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to an incident near West Lowell Road and North County Road 250W at about 6:52 p.m. Friday evening after an owner reported a stolen tractor. According to the victim, a man took the tractor, and drove it several hundred yards before the owner caught up to him. The man then ran away.

Deputies found the man urinating in the road, and then he ran away again into a nearby field, before being quickly caught. A search of the suspect, 20-year-old Derrick Jordan recovered a key to the Lexus and several vehicle registration cards. The Lexus was reported stolen out of McCordsville and a search recovered the vehicle nearby at an interstate rest stop.

Jordan is facing charges including two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, public indecency and resisting law enforcement.

Photos courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.