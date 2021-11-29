Stolen Seymour pickup recovered in North Vernon

North Vernon Police recovered a pickup stolen Saturday in Seymour, after sighting the vehicle near a gas station at State Road 7 and U.S. 50.

According to police reports, officers noticed the stolen vehicle at about 11 Saturday night. It has been reported stolen earlier in the day from a Seymour business.

Police pulled the vehicle over at an apartment complex at State Road 7 and Jennings County Road 300N. The driver, 29-year-old Robert A. Jackson of North Vernon was taken into custody. A search recovered a 12-gauge shotgun that had been in the vehicle when it was stolen. Police also found that Jackson was carrying drug paraphernalia containing methamphetamine.

Jackson is facing charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.