Stolen handgun recovered during traffic stop

A stolen firearm was found during a traffic stop in Columbus Friday evening and the driver arrested.

According to Columbus police reports, officers stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation in the 1900 block of Chestnut Street at about 7:53 p.m. Friday evening. Officer determined that the driver, 40-year-old Dustin S. Hardy of Columbus had a suspended driver’s license. Hardy was taken into custody and a search of the vehicle found a handgun that was recently reported stolen from a parked vehicle in Columbus.

Hardy is facing preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, possession of a handgun without a license and theft of a firearm.