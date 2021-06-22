Stolen catalytic converter leads to suspect’s arrest

A Butlerville man is under arrest after Jennings County deputies found a stolen catalytic converter in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s department reports that a deputy pulled over an SUV in Geneva Township at about 6:46 p.m. Monday evening for a traffic violation. Deputies discovered that the driver, 40-year-old Travis Groce had a suspended driver’s license. A search of the vehicle revealed the stolen exhaust part, as well as methamphetamine.

Groce was arrested on preliminary charges of theft of precious metals, possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended.