Stolen catalytic converter, GPS and credit card found during car search

An Anderson man is facing charges after Columbus police found a catalytic converter in his trunk.

According to police reports, an officer stopped a vehicle driven by 35-year-old William Streeval near 16th Street and Lafayette Avenue at about 2:22 a.m. Monday morning. The officer noticed the smell of narcotics in the vehicle and a police dog alerted to narcotics in the vehicle.

A search found five syringes and a reciprocating saw inside the vehicle, along with a handgun, two magazines, a GPS unit, a credit card and the catalytic converter. The GPS unit and credit card had been reported stolen to Columbus police.

Streeval is facing preliminary charges of possession of legend drug injection device, possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.