Stolen car recovered, Greensburg woman arrested

Columbus police recovered a stolen car and arrested a Greensburg woman Sunday evening.

According to police reports officers located the car that had been reported stolen at about 7 p.m. Sunday evening near 15th and Franklin streets. They also noticed a woman in a nearby alley who was acting suspiciously.

Officers detained the woman, 35-year-old Meghann M. King and located the keys to the stolen vehicle. A search of the vehicle uncovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia that were in bags owned by King.

She was arrested on preliminary charges of theft, as well as possession of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.