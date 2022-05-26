Stolen car recovered; Columbus woman under arrest

A Columbus woman was arrested and a stolen vehicle recovered after police received assistance from a license-plate reading camera system.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, officers received a notification from one of the community’s Flock cameras that a stolen car from Seymour had entered the community. Police found the car in the 1100 block of Pearl Street.

The vehicle’s driver, 54-year-old Richa J. Gordon of Columbus was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Flock camera system was purchased by Bartholomew County last year. The cameras have the ability to read license plates and quickly process those against a database to alert police with various pieces of information, such as the plate of a stolen vehicle, or a vehicle suspected in a child abduction or missing persons case. That information is processed within moments and then forwarded to on-duty officers and deputies via a computer program in their vehicle.