Sting operation nets 16 arrests at Columbus Walmart

Columbus police say that they arrested 16 people in a shoplifting sting operation at the Whitfield Drive Walmart store. Those arrests, which included 10 for felonies and several outstanding warrants, were part of “Operation Roll-Back” which was organized by members of the police department’s Intelligence Led Policing Unit.

The unit includes members of the Columbus police as well as Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department. Those assisting with Operation Roll-back included the sheriff’s department police dog units as well as loss prevention security from the Walmart store.

Among the more serious charges, 27-year-old Anthony M. Brown of Columbus is facing charges for dealing in a narcotic, possession of a legend drug, of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle.

28-year-old James R. Bennett was arrested on charges of possession of a syringe and methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

Others arrested include: