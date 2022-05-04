Statehouse races shaping up for fall elections

State Rep. Ryan Lauer of Columbus won his race to continue to represent Indiana House District 59 in Tuesday’s primary election.

He defeated outgoing Bartholomew County Prosecutor Bill Nash 63 to 37 percent for the Republican Party nomination in unofficial vote totals.

Lauer will face Democrat Ross Thomas in the November general election.

In the State Representative District 73 race, covering northeastern Bartholomew County, Republican Jennifer Meltzer was leading her opponents with 57 percent, ahead of Bob Carmony with 33 percent and Edward Comstock II with 9.9 percent. There is no opponent on the Democratic ticket for November.

In very southern Bartholomew County, Seymour Republican State Rep. Jim Lucas ran unopposed for the party nomination in District 69. He will face Democrat Chad Harmon in the fall.